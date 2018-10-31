Meghan Markle Posted This Sly Halloween Photo During Prince Harry’s Visit in 2016

Before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were confirmed to be dating, the pair were secretly an item for several months in 2016, which allowed them to spend plenty of time together out of the public eye.

One of those times was a visit Harry made to visit Markle in Toronto, where she lived while filming Suits, with the royal’s trip across the pond just happening to fall on Halloween.

To celebrate, Markle used Instagram to share a playful photo of herself posing in a long gray knit sweater, a pumpkin with a smiling face carved into it placed over her face.

“Happy Halloween, friends #Halloween #pumpkin,” she wrote.

After officially getting engaged to Harry, Markle deleted all of her social media accounts, having previously shuttered her lifestyle blog, The Tig. As a working royal, she, like Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, does not have a social media account of her own, and updates on her life are shared through Kensington Palace’s accounts.

The Duchess did make a brief return to social media recently during her tour of the Commonwealth, when Kensington Palace’s account shared a snap of Harry rehearsing his speech for the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games.

“Getting ready for tonight’s @InvictusSydney closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening,” the tweet read, giving photo credit to the Duchess of Sussex.

Before her Instagram was deleted, however, the Duchess did share a few updates on her relationship with Harry, though she still managed to keep things secret despite sharing the sweet snaps, including this one of a pair of bananas spooning.

“Sleep tight xx,” she captioned the cuddly shot.

Obviously, things went well between Markle and Harry, as the pair married in May and are currently expecting their first child together, with Kensington Palace announcing the news earlier this month.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the Palace said in a statement. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

