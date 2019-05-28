Meghan Markle Sitting out Donald Trump’s Visit With the Royal Family

Meghan Markle will reportedly miss the royal family’s meeting with President Donald Trump next week when he is in the United Kingdom.

President Trump is headed to the U.K. next week, and most of the royal family plans to to receive him. That includes Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Camila, Prince William, Kate Middleton and even Prince Harry. However, a source told Entertainment Tonight that his wife, American actress Meghan Markle, will not be joining them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

President Trump and First Lady Melania will spend three days on an official State visit with the members of the royal family. From June 3 to June 5, there are numerous official events scheduled for the group, but Markle is not included in any of them.

So far, neither Markle nor Kensington Palace have made a statement specifically about the absences. However, other items on the docket include a private lunch with Prince Harry and a State dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth.

Markle has been keeping away from the spotlight wherever possible since giving birth to her son, Archie earlier this month. Still, many are assuming that she is avoiding the president on purpose, especially given her criticisms of him in the past, before she was a member of the royal family.

In May 2016, Markle appeared on The Nightly Show With Larry Wilmore, where she condemned the then-President Elect. She called Trump “divisive” and “misogynistic,” and even said that she was tempted to leave the country to escape his presidency. Markle told the comedian host that she would “just stay in Canada” once Trump became president, where her show Suits was filmed at the time.

“It’s really the moment I go,” she said. “Yes, of course, Trump is divisive, think about female voters alone, right? I think it was in 2012 the Republican Party lost the female vote by 12 points; that is a huge number and with as misogynistic as Trump is, and so vocal about it, that is a huge chunk of it.”

“You’re not just voting for a woman if it’s Hillary because she’s a woman, but certainly because Trump has made it easy to see that you don’t really want that kind of world that he’s painting,” she went on.

Markle’s overt political statements dropped off when she joined the royal family, as she held to the standard of royal decorum in the media and online. Still, to some fans, her silence speaks volumes in terms of next week’s presidential visit schedule.