Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Reveals Father Thomas Has ‘Given up Trying’ to Communicate With Duchess

Following months and months of repeated and failed attempts at communicating with his daughter after staging paparazzi photos and selling personal information to the press, Meghan Markle‘s estranged father, Thomas might be giving up according to his daughter, according to her estranged sister Samantha’s latest revelation to the newspapers in the United Kingdom.

In a report from The Daily Star, Markle’s sibling Samantha hinted that their father, Thomas was giving up on trying to win his daughter back. Earlier this month, Samantha called Markle “fake” and a “disgrace to the family name” ahead of her birthday on Aug. 4, slamming the Duchess of Sussex as “callous,” “shameful” and hoped Markle’s son with Prince Harry would treat her “like she treated her dad.”

Per previous reports, Markle has reportedly cut communication with her father since pulling out of her wedding last year after suffering from a heart attack, and being exposed for posing staged paparazzi photos. Sources close to the Royal Family suggest the events sparked a string of outbursts from Thomas, sharing a slew of soundbites to the press regarding his daughter’s behavior.

Samantha goes on to share with The Daily Star that their father has simply “given up trying.”

“My dad understands and does not take it personally now,” she said, alluding that their family’s dysfunction aired out among the media is all because of Markle. “She is the problem not him and not anyone else in the family.“

“She’s had several opportunities to do the right thing and purposely chose not to,” she said, later adding, “She has to look in the mirror.”

Samantha, who suffers from multiple sclerosis and utilizes a wheelchair for mobility, admitted in a previous interview that she hopes to meet her nephew, Archie one day with her father.

“I suppose the family will have to give Archie his little gifts when he is older and escaped the clutches of his controlling mother and can meet family himself,” she told the outlet at the time. “I hope Archie becomes a flaming liberal that ventures out to meet family himself and hopefully everyone won’t be passed away by that time.”

She added that: “Meg has no right to give him a tunnel vision existence.”

The apparent defeat from both Samantha and Thomas is a far cry from just a few months ago, when Samantha told The Mirror she wanted to contact her royal sister and hoped their father could be part of their life.

“It’s sad. He should have been involved. Being excluded is like a dagger through his heart,” Samantha said of her father’s lack of inclusion in the pregnancy and the birth. “And poor Master Archie is not getting to know a creative, loving person.”

The Royal Family has not commented on any of Samantha or Thomas’ public pleas.

Photo credit: Fox / Getty Images