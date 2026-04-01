Meghan Markle Shares Adorable Photos With Daughter Lilibet

Meghan Markle gave a glimpse pf daughter Lilibet in a recent social media post. “Mama’s little helpers 💫 BTS of our shoot for @aseverofficial at our home,” she captioned the Instagram post.

The post comes just weeks after she shared a tribute to her growing girl in honor of International Women’s Day. In a post, which features herself and 4-year-old Lilibet snuggling on a beach to Instagram, she captioned the post, “For the woman she will one day be… Happy International Women’s Day,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

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She then added that the photo credit was by “Papa Sussex,” referring to her husband Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Celebrating the day has become tradition. The day celebrates the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women worldwide. In 2025, she shared a never-before-seen snapshot of Lilibet with Harry to Instagram within a carousel of photos celebrating the women in her life, as well as the people who help to “uplift” them. “Happy International Women’s Day!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “Celebrating the strong women around us & the girls with dreams who will become women with vision. Also thanking those who uplift us every day.”

She also gave her followers a rare opportunity to hear Lilibet’s voice recently. In a video shared to her Instagram Stories March 16, Lilibet can be seen running after two of the family’s chickens. At the end of the clip, she reaches down to pet one of the animals, where she could be overheard having fun.

The couple have been married since 2018. They have been careful about showing their kids on camera, primarily hiding their faces in posts. She has raved about how her children make her life full.

“I’m a mom with kids at that age where they are constantly learning something new,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in November 2025. “I watch them face things that feel completely insurmountable every day. I can give myself the same grace as a founder. There’s no such thing as perfect. I hope they see the value of being brave,” Meghan added at the time. “I think you are a little bit more fearless. As we get older, we lose some of that.”