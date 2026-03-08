Netflix Ends Partnership With Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is now independently running her As Ever brand. The Duchess of Sussex and streaming giant Netflix have ended their partnership on her lifestyle brand.

Meghan developed her brand with Netflix, launching last year, with her lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. Thus far, there have been two seasons and a holiday special.

As Ever now includes household items such as jams, teas, wine, and honey. The brand is expected to continue beyond the partnership. A third season of With Love, Meghan was not picked up. The series featured Meghan in the kitchen with celebrity and influencer guests on each episode.

“As ever is grateful for Netflix’s partnership through launch and our first year,” a spokesperson for As ever said in a statement shared with CNN. “We have experienced meaningful and rapid growth and As ever is now ready to stand on its own. We have an exciting year ahead and can’t wait to share more.”

In their own statement, Netflix praised Meghan’s brand. “Meghan’s passion for elevating everyday moments in beautiful yet simple ways inspired the creation of the As ever brand, and we are glad to have played a role in bringing that vision to life. As it was always intended, Meghan will continue growing the brand and take it into its next chapter independently, and we look forward to celebrating how she continues to bring joy to households around the world.”

Before meeting and marrying Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan had a lifestyle blog titled The Tig. The pair now have two children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, and have been thriving since the infamous “Megxit” and relocation to California.

With Love, Meghan was not her first project with the streamer. She and Prince Harry had a docuseries highlighting their courtship, marriage, and controversy living under the royal family in England before they stepped down from their roles in 2020.