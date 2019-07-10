Meghan Markle Ruffles Feathers at Wimbledon

Meghan Markle made an appearance at Wimbledon on Thursday to cheer on her good friend Serena Williams, but the Duchess of Sussex reportedly caused a bit of controversy during her appearance due to security.

As a fan appeared to be snapping a photo of Markle, a security guard stepped in and reportedly asked the man to stop, judging by photos taken at the event. Photos also seem to show that the man was simply taking a selfie.

TMZ reports that multiple other attendees were asked not to take photos of the Duchess, though the outlet notes that no such request was made while Markle was signing an autograph for a young boy.

The reported privacy request comes on the heels of criticism toward Markle and husband Prince Harry in regards to decisions they have made regarding the privacy of their family.

“It is not unusual for people accompanying members of the royal family at private, or public, engagements to ask members of the public not to take photographs,” a source told The Times. “This is to enable members of the royal family to properly engage with people and events.”

Markle also reportedly caused controversy at Wimbledon due to her outfit choice, namely the pair of skinny jeans she wore along with a black t-shirt, white pinstriped blazer, black sunglasses and a straw fedora.

An All England Club source told The Times that Markle had “wanted to come incognito but there were problems. They couldn’t invite her into the royal box because she was wearing jeans, but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena. Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards, and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the royal family.”

One official added that “it was a nightmare, she was a nightmare.”

The Club disputed the source’s claim, telling the publication, “Any suggestion that the duchess’s visit was anything other than a privilege for the club is categorically not the view of the club, and she is always welcome to attend the championships.”

Markle’s appearance at Wimbledon follows the christening of her and Harry’s son, Archie Harrison, which was closed to the media. The couple has also sparked backlash in recent weeks due to the reported $3 million cost of renovations to their new home, Frogmore Cottage, which was paid for by British taxpayers via the Sovereign Grant.

