Meghan Markle Reveals Why She Changed Her Last Name on New Netflix Show

Meghan Markle wants everyone to know that “Markle” isn’t her real last name anymore.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke about changing her last name and the importance of family ties while speaking with Drew Barrymore in an episode of her talk show about her new Netflix lifestyle series, With Love, Meghan.

In Meghan’s first daytime television talk show appearance in three years, Barrymore announced her special guest as “Meghan Sussex” before the “Fast Five” segment began. “This is the Fast Five with Meghan Sussex,” she said, as the audience applauded.

The introduction was significant from Barrymore. The surname “Sussex” is the name Meghan and Prince Harry’s children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — also use as their last name. The styling is a tradition within the royal family.

Speaking to PEOPLE in this week’s exclusive cover story, Meghan says the Sussex title bestowed upon her and Harry by Queen Elizabeth on their 2018 wedding day means more now that she has children.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn’t recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she explained. “I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

Describing the Sussex name as “part of our love story,” Meghan adds, “I think as the kids get older, they’re so excited about, ‘Oh my gosh, Mama and Papa, how did you meet?’ I think that will come with time as they get older, but for right now a huge part of our love story is that we share the name Sussex.”

Meghan and Prince Harry’s decision to leave the U.K. and relinquish their duties affiliated with their royal titles is known as “Megxit.” The Suits star explained her decision came after years of intense scrutiny and racism from the Brittish press, cultural differences between her and Prince Harry’s family, and suicidal ideations. Harry supported the decision after witnessing his own mother, Princess Diana, battle an eating disorder and depression during her time with the royals.