Meghan Markle Pays Homage to Iconic Princess Diana Outfit in New Photo

Meghan Markle is paying homage to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. As the Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a glimpse into her home life over the weekend, she could be seen wearing a purple Northwestern University sweatshirt, just like the one Diana often wore in the ‘90s.

Meghan donned the iconic sweatshirt, often dubbed the Princess Diana Sweatshirt, in a several videos she shared to her Instagram Stories Sunday. The short clips showed the duchess walking around the garden of the Montecito, California home she shares with her husband Prince Harry and their two children, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meghan did not make mention of her sweatshirt, which seemed to be a subtle, moving nod to her late mother-in-law, who reportedly received a similar purple Northwestern University sweatshirt after visiting the Evanston, Illinois school in June 1995, per the Daily Mail. Diana was photographed wearing the sweatshirt on numerous occasions, including outside the Chelsea Harbour Club in London in 1996, just shortly before her death the following year.

Meghan, meanwhile, attended the university from 1999 to 2003. After graduating with a double major in Theater and International Relations, she returned to Los Angeles to pursue her acting career, notably serving as a briefcase model during the second season of Deal or No Deal in 2006 and 2007 before landing her breakout role as Rachel Zane on Suits. Meghan starred on the show for seven seasons before stepping away from acting altogether after sparking romance with Harry.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2017 and tied the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England the following May. On her wedding day, Meghan honored her late mother-in-law by including Forget-Me-Nots, Diana’s favorite flower, in her bouquet and by wearing Diana’s aquamarine ring at the evening reception at Frogmore House.

In the years since their marriage, Meghan has continued to honor Diana through her fashion choices, from wearing pieces of Diana’s jewelry gifted to her by her husband to wearing outfits resembling some of Diana’s. Most recently, Meghan while attending the Invictus Games in Vancouver earlier this month, she wore a slate gray tweed Duccio jacket from California brand Dôen that resembled a blazer Diana wore numerous times, including during her 1984 visit to a health center in Lisson Grove, London.