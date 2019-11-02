Meghan Markle Reveals She ‘Doesn’t Want People to Love Her’ in Rare Interview

Meghan Markle is trying to remain as simple as possible as a member of the Royal Family. While caught in the mix of being a royal, as well as, staying in tune with her California roots. Prince Harry and Markle just recently came out with a documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, where they opened up to fans about the struggles they’ve dealt with since welcoming the former Suits star into her new life. However, according to a few reports, including one by The Telegraph, Markle doesn’t even “want people to love her.” In fact, she actually requests to not be referred to as her formal title, the Duchess of Sussex.

It’s been said that Markle really just wants people to hear her when she speaks on issues and topics that are important to her like mental health. According to E!, her speech at the non-profit named Luminary Bakery, she addressed this very issue.

“We get into this habit of wanting things done immediately nowadays. There’s a culture of instant gratification, of the instant fix” she explained. “But we aren’t mechanical objects that need to be fixed. You’re a wounded creature that needs to be healed, and that takes time.”

After a year of scrutiny by the media, the royal couple finally put their foot down with the British media as they have taken steps to sue.

“As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world — on every level — we have never needed responsible media more,” Harry said in a statement. “Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences — a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.”

As the statement went on, he noted that his “deepest fear” is history repeating itself — referring to the tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana.

“Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one,” he added. “Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are not longer treated or seen as a real person. I love my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Since Markle has brought mental health into the public conversation, Harry has opened up about his and the battles he’s had to overcome living in the spotlight and after losing his mother.

“I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a ‘stiff upper lip.’ I really tried,” Markle said in the documentary when asked if she was okay. “But I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”