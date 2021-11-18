Meghan Markle Reveals Archie and Lili’s Halloween Costumes

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be royals, but their Halloween with 2-year-old son Archie and 5-month-old daughter Lili was just like that of any other family of four! The Duchess of Sussex opened up Thursday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about her family’s life in California over the past year, talking about her Halloween with the kids to the daytime host, who happens to be her Montecito neighbor.

“We wanted to do something fun for the kids, and then the kids were just not into it at all,” the mother-of-two said with a laugh, revealing that Archie had a dinosaur costume he only wore for “about five minutes.” DeGeneres chimed in, “Not even five minutes. Finally, Harry talked him into putting the head on.” Lili, meanwhile, was dressed as a skunk “like Flower from Bambi,” but was far less able to protest her costume than her big brother.

Since relocating to California last year after taking a step back from their royal duties last year, Meghan and Harry are “just happy” living with their family, the Duchess shared. Thursday’s interview was the first major TV interview the royal has done since her bombshell sit-down with Oprah Winfrey in March, in which she alleged that racism in the royal family was part of why she and Harry had decided to step back from their duties and move to the U.S.

During the Ellen interview, Meghan also shared a special Halloween moment she had with her now-husband before they announced they were dating on Nov. 8, 2016. Trying to stay incognito, the Suits star and her royal beau hit the town in costume when he visited her in Toronto with cousin Princess Eugenie and her now-husband Jack Brooksbank.

Taking advantage of everyone wearing costumes, the four attended a post-apocalyptic theme party in “very bizarre” costumes that made them unrecognizable. The four of us snuck out in Halloween costumes to just have one fun night on the town before it was out in the world that we were a couple,” Meghan recalled. DeGeneres joked in response, “Now there are people who are at home going, ‘I was at that party.’”