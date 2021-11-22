Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Son Archie’s Favorite Song

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be royalty, but they are raising a toddler from scratch just like anyone else, and the small moments of discovery are just as magical. This month, they revealed that their 2-year-old son Archie now has his first favorite song: “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” A spokesperson for the couple talked about Archie’s burgeoning tastes with a reporter for CNN.

Markle and Harry visited a refugee housing installment in New Jersey on Thursday, Nov. 11, where they spent time with some of the children staying there. They reportedly found their way into a classroom where teachers were leading a whole group through “Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes.” The royal couple jumped right into the number, now intimately familiar with it thanks to Archie. Afterward, they explained to the class that the song was their son’s favorite.

The facility Prince Harry and Markle visited is called Task Force Liberty, and it’s on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst. About 10,000 Afghan refugees are reportedly housed there, and a spokesperson for Markle and Prince Harry said that they specifically asked to meet with the children. They even helped some of them practice their English as they got used to to the United States.

The couple also visited the base to celebrate Veterans Day and its U.K. counterpart, Remembrance Day. Mental health for veterans is a very important issue to Prince Harry, and according to Vanity Fair they made sure to dedicate some time to it.

Prince Harry discussed his mental health advocacy in a parenting context back in May during an interview on the Armchair Expert podcast. He said: “I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on.”

In addition to Archie, Prince Harry and Markle now share 5-month-old daughter Lilibet Diana, who bears the nickname “Lili.” The couple left royal duties behind and moved to North America to take part in more media projects, and fans are still waiting to see more of those projects come to fruition.