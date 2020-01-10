Meghan Markle Returns to Canada With Baby Archie While Prince Harry Stays Behind

Just days after announcing that they have to decide to “step back” from their royal duties, Meghan Markle has returned to Canada to be with son Archie as Prince Harry remains in the United Kingdom to deal with the fallout of their decision. A source who spoke to E! News revealed that the Duchess of Sussex had returned to the United Kingdom for just three days, long enough to make a brief appearance and share the announcement, before again boarding a plane back to North America.

Global News reports that the duchess returned to Vancouver Island via Vancouver International Airport and transferred to a flight to Victoria. It is believed that while the royal couple were in London, their 8-month-old son remained in the care of Markle’s close friend Jessica Mulroney and a nanny as they tended to royal duties.

Harry is reportedly expected to join his wife and son within the next few days. Currently, he is said to be remaining in the UK to work out the details of his and Markle’s “transition” away from senior members of the Royal Family. The decision reportedly came a shock to other members of the British household, including the Queen, who said in a statement that “these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

It was on Wednesday that the royal couple first revealed their intentions to to “step back” and become “financially independent.”

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote on Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the announcement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

The announcement itself came just shortly after the couple had returned from Canada, where they had spent the holidays. Although it is unclear where in North America they plan to settle, reports prior to the Wednesday announcement suggested that Markle and Harry were already intending on taking up at least partial residence in Canada.