Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants 'Anger and Bitterness' to End to Heal Royal Family Rift

Recent reports suggest that Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is trying to mend the fractured relationships within the British Royal Family. Despite the ongoing tensions and public scrutiny, Markle is reportedly taking steps to bridge the gap between her family and the Waleses, particularly in light of Kate Middleton's recent health challenges.

According to sources close to the situation, Prince Harry and Markle are following Middleton's recovery closely. The couple allegedly reached out to the Princess of Wales prior to her recent public appearance at the Trooping the Colour ceremony, marking her return to royal duties following her cancer diagnosis.

An insider revealed to Closer magazine, "They have been following Kate's recovery with huge interest, but sadly it's [hard] to be more from afar because their lines of communication with the palace and the Waleses, in particular, are very limited, to say the least." The source further elaborated on the couple's sentiments, stating, "They've jointly reached out to send well wishes, but they're still not really in a place with Kate to warrant much of a response. This hasn't stopped them from trying to connect."

Interestingly, the insider hinted at a potential shift in the family's dynamics, suggesting that Middleton's return to public life might serve as a catalyst for reconciliation. "When Kate gets back into action, their hope is that it might take some of the heat off them and possibly trigger a truce with her and William and with the King, too," the source disclosed.

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of these recent developments is Markle's reported desire to take the high road and end the long-standing feud. The source claimed, "Meghan's desperate to come across as the bigger person and end this feud between them — appearing like some sort of royal savior could only do her image good."

In addition, the insider said that Markle is empathic, stating, "And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate — she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her."

In what could be interpreted as an olive branch, the source revealed, "Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go." If true, this could mark the beginning of a more peaceful future for the royal family.

However, the path to reconciliation is not without its obstacles. Former royal butler Grant Harrold expressed skepticism about the possibility of mending the relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes. Speaking to the New York Post, Harrold stated, "I've always thought that Harry would have wanted to reach out to his family, whether it's too late for that I don't know. Maybe there's too much water under the bridge now. A lot of time has passed, and trust has been broken. Can that be repaired? Time will tell."

Amid these reports of potential reconciliation, Prince Harry has reportedly been searching for a permanent residence in the UK. This move, according to Harrold, might be motivated by Harry's realization that "he's only got one family." The expert suggested that the couple may be considering reverting to their original plan of splitting their time between the UK and the U.S.

It's worth noting that despite Harry's recent visits to the UK, he has not had face-to-face meetings with his brother, Prince William, or sister-in-law, Kate. During his February trip, Harry only met with his father, King Charles III, and his May visit did not include any family reunions. Markle has not accompanied Harry on these trips, with her last visit to the UK being for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

In the meantime, the Sussexes are living in California, in a Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The possibility of reconciliation offers some hope for those who want to see the royal family reunited once again. However, as Harrold put it, "Actions speak louder than words." It is uncertain whether these reported efforts will actually heal the rift between the royals.