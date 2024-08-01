Meghan Markle Reportedly Urging Prince Harry to 'Let Go' of His Battles, 'Be Free'

Prince Harry's ongoing legal battles are causing concern within the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's inner circle. Meghan Markle, while steadfastly supporting her husband, is said to be privately encouraging him to drop his litigation and embrace a more free-spirited lifestyle.

A former Archewell Foundation employee confided to People magazine that the Duchess yearns for Harry to "be free of all of this." The source elaborated, stating that Markle "supports Harry 100 percent, but she wishes he could let go of these lawsuits, be happy and live in the moment." The insider added, "She wants him to be free of all of this, but she also knows that because of everything he's been through and his love for [her and their children], he can't. She wants him to live in a world where he is not burdened by this."

At the heart of Harry's legal struggles lies the critical issue of security. Since being divested of his Metropolitan Police protection in 2020, the Duke has been embroiled in a relentless fight to reinstate police safeguarding for his family. Despite losing a recent bid to restore taxpayer-funded security, Harry remains persistent, with plans to appeal the decision.

The security dilemma has reportedly created a seemingly insurmountable barrier between Harry and his father, King Charles III. Multiple insiders claim to People that Harry believes the monarch possesses the authority to reinstate his security detail. However, Buckingham Palace refutes this notion, with a palace source asserting to the outlet that the idea of Harry's security being within Charles's authority is "wholly incorrect."

This impasse has allegedly led to a communication breakdown between father and son. According to a friend of Harry's, the King no longer responds to his son's calls or correspondence, even when Harry attempts to inquire about Charles's health. The friend revealed to People, "He gets 'unavailable right now.' His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King's health, but those calls go unanswered too."

The Duke's determination to secure adequate protection for his family is deeply rooted in personal history. The tragic death of his mother, Princess Diana, in a high-speed car chase in 1997 looms large in Harry's consciousness, particularly now that he is a father himself. "As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn't repeat itself," a close friend revealed.

A royal insider emphasized Harry's concerns, stating to the outlet, "Harry is frightened and feels the only person who can do anything about it is his father." Another source added, "Harry is determined to protect his own family at all costs."

Despite the ongoing tensions, those in Harry's circle suggest that resolving the security issue could potentially pave the way for reconciliation. A friend of the Duke intimated that if this matter were settled, it would be "swords down," adding that nothing "would give [Harry] more happiness than being able to rekindle his bond with his father."