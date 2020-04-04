Meghan Markle Reportedly Seeking ‘A-List’ Directors, Roles For Return to Acting

Since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have stepped away from the royal family life as of April 1, 2020, it seems as though Markle is eyeing a comeback in Hollywood as she pursues acting gigs again. While fans are anticipating her voice-over work in the new Disney+ nature documentary Elephant, it’s also being reported that the former Suits star is also pursuing acting gigs, but only ones that have A-list directors involved.

According to the Daily Mail, an insider said that Markle wants to be taken seriously as an actress, therefore, she only wants to work with A-list directors. The mom-of-one is allegedly worried about critics who may be very hard on her upon her return, so she has “been telling her agents that she wants Ava DuVernay involved, and that they need to find the right script.”

Now that Markle and Harry are considered to be independent and are receiving no funding from the royal family, they have to find a way to create revenue, but it shouldn’t be hard for the former royals. The insider did say that both of them received a high paying job overseas and “are getting lucrative offers from Japan,” adding that “one commercial could pay for their entire security team for the year.”

In the meantime, Disney+ released a clip of Elephant where Markle narrates the nature documentary. Before the sweet couple announced they would be stepping down as senior level royals, it was rumored that Markle could be dipping her toes back into the acting world, but nothing was confirmed at the time. Following the Lion King premiere, fans speculated if she was getting involved in a project with Disney, and only recently was it confirmed that she had in fact. Markle is the narrator for the anticipated film that started streaming today, where it follows a large pack of elephants as they travel 1,000 miles across Africa that takes up to eight months.

Today, Disney+ gave fans a first glimpse at Elephant and a source told ABC News that Markle actually did the voice over work for this film project last fall while she was still living in London. She and Harry have a passion for elephants as they both are huge supporters of Elephants Without Borders. At the time of which she worked on the film, she was not allowed to be paid because she was the Duchess of Sussex, so funds will go towards Elephants Without Borders.