Meghan Markle Reportedly ‘Banned From Wearing Ripped Jeans and Wedges at Balmoral’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly be making their first trip as a couple to Balmoral Castle in Scotland this year, but according to one source, the Duchess of Sussex will be under a bit of a dress code during her stay. A source told Fabulous Digital that Markle’s casual staples like jeans and wedges won’t be allowed at the retreat, which is where Queen Elizabeth II spends a portion of her summers.

“The Queen is no favourite of jeans, so the U.S. boyfriend look and ripped jeans will be left in Frogmore Cottage along with any wedges which her Majesty hates with a passion,” the insider said.

It’s long been reported that the Queen isn’t a fan of wedges, though Markle’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton wears them quite often, albeit not in the presence of the monarch.

The source noted that Markle has worn Scotland-appropriate items in the past including Barbour jackets and Hunter boots, so the Duchess will likely have no trouble in the wardrobe department during her visit.

“It has been mentioned that Meghan could well be wearing a few Scottish designers whilst at Balmoral and for church appearances with the Queen,” they said. “Meghan has soft spot for North Lanarkshire born designer Christopher Kane, now a globally sought-after designer.”

Markle and Harry will reportedly be given their own wing when they arrive for their stay at Balmoral, and Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children are also expected to visit at some point.

“The Queen and Prince Philip adore the couple and, of course, their new great-grandson Archie, and they have invited them to Balmoral for a few days,” a source told The Sun. “It is testament to Meghan that she has been given this invite. It’s a huge honour.”

The Queen travels to Balmoral every year and is often visited there by members of her family, where they participate in activities including hunting, picnics and afternoon tea.

This year, one tradition will reportedly be scrapped, as the royals’ annual grouse hunt is a no-go due to low grouse numbers in the area.

“Grouse numbers go up and down but this year they have plummeted,” a Balmoral estate source told the Daily Mail.

“It is a real blow to the royals’ summer holiday plans because grouse shooting is usually the main activity for the royals and their guests,” another source added to the Telegraph. “Although the Duke of Edinburgh doesn’t shoot after having a heart stent fitted several years ago, Prince Charles and Prince Andrew both shoot and the Queen enjoys accompanying the shoot and having a picnic.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Max Mumby/Indigo