Meghan Markle Wears Piece of Princess Diana's Jewelry in New Photo

Meghan Markle has paid tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing a piece of jewelry that once belonged to the former British Royal in a new photo. The Daily Mail reports that Markle donned a Diana's gold Cartier watch in a portrait image taken by her friend, Misan Harriman.

The image accompanies a new press release announcing Markle's partnership with Lemonada Media, the award-winning podcast network. "As part of their new deal," the announcement adds, "Lemonada will distribute the first season of the award-winning and critically acclaimed Archetypes for all audio platforms and also develop a new original podcast series as yet untitled hosted by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex."

Lemonada Media Announces New Partnership with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.



The Award-Winning Podcast “Archetypes” will be available to stream on all audio platforms for the first time this Spring, with Lemonada overseeing ad sales and distribution.https://t.co/U5tJxiDbLu… pic.twitter.com/U3WABJmQTE — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) February 13, 2024

Diana and King Charles III — then Prince Charles — wed in 1981 and divorced in 1996. They shared two children: Prince William and Prince Harry, Markle's husband. Diana died the following year — on Aug. 31, 1997 — when a car she was traveling in crashed in the Pont de l'Alma tunnel in Paris. Two other passengers — Diana's partner Dodi Fayed and the driver Henri Paul — were also killed.

Notably, Diana's bodyguard Trevor Rees-Jones survived the crash. William was just 15 years old at the time of his mother's tragic death, and his younger brother, Harry, was 12 years old.