Meghan Markle Returns to Former Project Amid Rumored Rebrand

Just seven months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's multimillion-dollar deal with Spotify ended, the Duchess of Sussex is returning to the world of podcasts. Meghan, 42, has signed a new podcast deal with Lemonada Media to launch a new, yet-to-be-announced podcast, the company confirmed Tuesday. As part of the partnership, Lemonada Media will also distribute the first season of Archetypes, Meghan's Spotify series, for all audio platforms.

"I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting," Meghan said in a press release shared to the royal couple's new Sussex.com website. "Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Lemonada's CEO and co-founder, Jessica Cordova Kramer, added: "We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to Archetypes, and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon. Meghan's talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters."

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Additional details about the royal's upcoming podcast were also kept underwraps. Lemonada Media is also home to Julia Louis-Dreyfus' podcast Wiser Than Me with Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Choice Words with Samantha Bee, and more.

Meghan's partnership with the company will mark her return to the podcasting world. After she and Harry, 42, stepped down as senior working royals, they signed a multi-year partnership between Spotify and their production company, Archewell Audio, in 2020 with the goal to "build community through shared experience, narratives and values." Under that parternship, the Archetypes podcast launched, featuring conversations between the duchess and other notable women, including Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling, and Issa Rae. In June 2023, the royal couple confirmed their deal with Spotify had ended.

Meghan's new partnership also comes amid what is being viewed as a royal rebrand for the couple, who Monday quietly launched their new website, Sussex.com. The website, which replaces the controversial Sussex Royal website that has been stagnant since 2020, is described as a "one-stop shop" for updates about the couple, featuring bios for the pair and also linking to their Archewell Foundation organization and Archewell Productions hub.