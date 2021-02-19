Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Push Back on Queen's Statement About Giving up 'Life of Service'

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pushing back at Queen Elizabeth's statement after Buckingham Palace made a statement confirming the young couple would not be returning to their royal duties. March 31, 2020 Harry and Markle stepped down as royal members of the family to pursue a different kind of life together. Now, the Queen has said they cannot "continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," and that did not go over well with them.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement read according to PEOPLE. However, Markle and Harry added their thoughts by responding with, "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

The news comes one year and one month after the two decided to step down, but they did have a one-year review period. Since then, the two have moved to the United States and resided in Markle's hometown of Los Angeles, California. At first, they were humbly welcomed into the home of Tyler Perry's in Atlanta, Georgia, but have found a permanent spot in the Golden State.

While they may no longer live in the U.K., the couple's office said that the two "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role." Buckingham Palace did note, "While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family."

Harry will lose his honorary military appointments and they will be distributed "among working members of The Royal Family." Although this is a new step for the couple, it is an exciting one as the pair recently announced they are expecting their second child together. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child," the announced read in a statement.

The news comes shortly after Markle shared an emotional essay for the New York Times in which she explained that she suffered a miscarriage in July 2020. The piece was published in November and recalls feeling a sharp pain in her stomach. Although that was difficult to share, the two are now elated to continue growing their family.