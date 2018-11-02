Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Likely Make Appearance With Kate Middleton and Prince William After Post-Tour Break

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just wrapped up a 16-day tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand, so it’s safe to say the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have earned a bit of a break.

Lest the royals be absent from the public eye for too long, PEOPLE reports that the couple will likely join the rest of the royal family for the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall on Nov. 10.

The service is held the day before Remembrance Sunday and commemorates those who have lost their lives in war. Kate Middleton and Prince William often attend the event, so royal fans can expect to see the four royals together once again on the day.

First, though, Markle will take a little downtime as Harry makes a solo outing and visits the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Nov. 8. Later in November, Prince Charles will celebrate his 70th birthday, so it’s a safe bet that the royal family will come together once again to mark the occasion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will likely keep up appearances for several months, though Markle will go on maternity leave ahead of the birth of the couple’s first child, who is due in the spring.

Kensington Palace announced Markle’s pregnancy in October in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement read. “Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The news was announced as the couple landed in Sydney to begin their royal tour, which saw them participate in a range of activities and visit notable cultural locations, including the Whakarewarewa Forest in Rotorua, New Zealand.

During the visit, Harry took the opportunity to snap a sweet photo of his wife cradling her baby bump, with royal reporter Omid Scobie sharing the story behind the image.

“At the end of our last tour engagement, Harry and Meghan walked ahead of their team, security and myself (who was the pool reporter),” Scobie revealed. “We were in the beautiful Whakarewarewa Forest and they wanted a moment to themselves. This photo, taken by Harry, was the result of that moment…”

