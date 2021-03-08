Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Sex of Second Baby During Oprah Interview

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed the sex of their second baby during their highly-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday. The former Royal Family members announced the pregnancy back on February 15 with a classy black and white photo showing Markle's baby bump in full display.

The couple revealed that their impending second child is a girl and will be joining the world in the summertime. It was a moment of celebration during a very dramatic interview that has swirled rumors for weeks.

Since the announcement, the couple has been hit by drama due to the interview with Winfrey and their lack of communication with The Royal Family. Reports and allegations quickly spread about the couple, with some alleging that Prince Harry is a "hostage" to Markle and that the former Suits actress was abusive to staff at Kensington Palace. Markle responded to the accusations through her representatives.

"The duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," the spokesperson said. "She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

According to sources, the interview with Winfrey and the potential details shared regarding the Royals has angered Queen Elizabeth and others in the family. Prince William has also been singled out as being "furious" over the slight to the family and hasn't spoken with his brother in some time. Both have been described as feeling that "sharing [Harry and Meghan's] side of the story, the entire royal family will be painted in an unfair way."

Still, with the tense situation with the Royal Family -- or The Firm as Markle calls them -- has not swayed the couple here in the States. They reportedly went into the very pricy interview with no concerns and felt there was "nothing to lose."

"Oprah's been there through this journey, so she knows exactly the questions to ask and who caused the problems for Harry and Meghan," Omid Scobie, Royal biographer said. "I think Harry and Meghan will be extremely candid in the things that they share." Candid definitely covers it, with a nice mix of happiness.