Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Honeymoon Postponed, Kensington Palace Confirms

After Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s wedding on May 19, the royal couple won’t quite follow tradition, with Kensington Palace announcing that the pair’s honeymoon has been postponed.

“The couple will be going on honeymoon, but not straightaway,” Kensington Palace spokesman Jason Knauf said, via People. “They will have their first engagement as a married couple in the week after the wedding.”

Harry and Markle are reportedly planning to honeymoon in Africa, a continent that is close to both of their hearts. Last year, the couple spent three weeks there for Markle’s birthday, and Harry is passionate about conservation efforts on the continent.

The duo is reportedly planning to visit Namibia’s Hoanib Valley Camp, according to the Daily Mail and the Daily Express. Markle and Harry will reportedly change locations multiple times during their honeymoon in an effort to maintain privacy, something Namibia is known for as it is one of the least densely populated countries in the world.

Hoanib Valley Camp is the newest location of luxury lodging company Natural Selection, which the couple is reportedly using to book their trip.

“We think frills are great, but they are no match for thrills, especially when it comes to African safaris,” Natural Selection’s website reads. “Don’t get us wrong, we love a great bottle of wine and soft sheets as much as anyone. But for us, the greatest luxury of all, by far, is experience. Natural Selection is a collection of owner-operated safari camps and lodges united by the common aim of providing our guests with unique and exceptional safari experiences and being a part of the conservation solution for Africa’s wildlife.”

On Friday, the Communications Secretary to Prince Harry shared a number of new details about the wedding itself, including how Markle’s parents, Thomas Markle and Doria Ragland, will participate in the ceremony. Markle’s father will walk her down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel, while her mother will accompany her on the car ride to Windsor Castle.

The announcement also gives more details about the events of the big day, which include the ceremony, which will be followed by an estimated 25-minute carriage ride and then a reception at St. George’s Hall. The last expected public sighing of Markle and Harry will be the couple departing Windsor Castle for the evening reception at Frogmore House.

