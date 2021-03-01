Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Face Oprah Winfrey's Questions in First Preview of CBS Interview

✖

CBS released the first teaser for Oprah Winfrey's primetime interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, which airs on Sunday, March 7. Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special was previewed during Sunday night's episode of 60 Minutes, and features a moment with Winfrey telling the two "there is no subject that's off-limits." The interview comes amid growing rumors of a rift between the couple and the rest of the British royal family still living in the U.K.

The spot was only 30 seconds, but it was long enough to highlight some of the questions Winfrey asked them. "Were you silent or were you silenced?" she asked Markle. "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point," Winfrey also noted. Harry said he was concerned about "history repeating itself." In the end, Winfrey told the couple they said some "pretty shocking things" here.

A longer preview aired during 60 Minutes, revealing that Harry's "history repeating itself" line was a reference to the non-stop scrutiny his late mother, Princess Diana, dealt with. "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," Harry said, notes PEOPLE. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

The special runs 90 minutes and was billed as an "intimate conversation" between Winfrey, who attended Harry and Markle's wedding in 2018, and the couple. Gayle King also hyped up the interview on CBS This Morning last week, calling it the "best interview she's ever done." King pointed out that this was the "first major broadcast" interview for the couple since they gave up their senior duties as members of the royal family.

The interview will also air in the U.K. but will be preceded by a speech from Queen Elizabeth. While this all comes amid the reports of differences between members of the family, the timing of the Queen's speech is just a coincidence. She will speak as part of the annual Commonwealth Day service broadcast on the BBC on March 7. Usually, representatives from around the world travel to the U.K. to attend, but that was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Queen's speech will be included in a special with other royal family members, including Prince Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.