Meghan Markle Reveals Sweet Nickname She Calls Her Husband Prince Harry

✖

He may be known to the world as Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, but to wife Meghan Markle, he's known by a completely different, much less formal moniker. As her husband appeared for a recent interview with late-night host James Corden on The Late Late Show, Markle let slip the adorable nickname she has for her husband while joining them on their tour of Los Angeles via a short FaceTime call.

As Harry and Corden began their tour of L.A. outside the iconic Fresh Prince of Bel-Air house, Corden tried to convince the royal that he and his wife should move into the home. After Harry took a quick tour of the house, Corden FaceTimed Markle in an effort to convince her to relocate from their $14 million mansion in Santa Barbara. As Markle turned down the idea, explaining they have "done enough moving," she also let slip her nickname for Harry: Haz. As Markle answered the phone, she asked, "Haz, how's your tour of L.A. going?” Corden was quick to catch the sweet petname, quipping, "Haz? I didn't know we were calling you Haz now." Harry humorously informed the late night host the nickname is only used by his wife, stating, "No, well, you're not my wife."

As Markle noted during the conversation, she and her husband have done plenty of moving in the past year. After she relocated to London and tied the knot to Harry in May of 2018, the couple settled into Frogmore Cottage, where they remained throughout her first pregnancy with son Archie. They later spent months in Canada in November 2019, announcing just months later that they would be stepping back as senior members of the British royal family. As part of this decision, the couple explained they would balance their time between the U.K. and North America, allowing them "to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

Since making that announcement, Harry and Markle have set roots in California, where they moved last year. They first moved into Tyler Perry's house, where they remained for several months, before settling in at their $14 million mansion last summer. The spacious home offers plenty of room for their growing family, as the couple is currently expecting their second child together. They shared the exciting news on Valentine's Day. While they have stepped back as working royals, the little one on the way will still be eighth in line to the British throne, falling just behind their older brother and father. Neither the couple nor Buckingham Palace have teased a possible due date for Markle.