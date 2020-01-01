Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Look Back at 2019 With New Rare Photo of Baby Archie

On the very last day of the year, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gifted fans one final 2019 gem in the form of a brand new photo of baby Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex showed off the new snap of their son in a video that highlighted all of the royals’ best moments from the past year.

In their year-end retrospective, Harry and Markle included clips from their many charitable engagements, their tour of Africa, and, of course, Archie’s christening. But, the snap that will likely garner the most attention is the never-before-seen one of Harry and Archie. The candid shot featured Archie (who looks every bit like Markle’s twin) decked out in his cutest winter gear while being held by his father, Harry, who could be seen smiling down at his son. That wasn’t the only lovely part about the family’s post, though, as the duke and duchess also wrote a message directly to their adoring fans.

“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support!” they wrote. “We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.”

While it’s unclear when and where the photo was taken, it’s possible that the snap was taken in Canada, which is where the family of three has been spending the holidays. It was previously reported that Harry and Markle would not be spending Christmas with Queen Elizabeth and the rest of the royal family at Sandringham. Instead, as PEOPLE noted, they decided to take some time for themselves this year.

“The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both,” a statement from the palace read, per PEOPLE. “Whilst this email confirms the country they are taking their family time in, for security reasons we will not be releasing any further details and request that their privacy is respected.”

“The Duke of Sussex has been a frequent visitor to Canada over many years, and it was also home to The Duchess for seven years before she became a member of the Royal Family,” the statement continued. “They are enjoying sharing the warmth of the Canadian people and the beauty of the landscape with their young son.”