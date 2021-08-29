Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Anniversary Celebration Was More Low-Key Than You'd Think

✖

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have traded the glamour of the Royal Family for the Hollywood spotlight, but they still try to keep things low-key from time to time. In the new book Finding Freedom, which focuses on their choices to leave the Royal Family and raise their family away from the UK, authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand revealed how the loving couple spent their second wedding anniversary, and it might be more relaxed than you would expect.

Scobie and Durand documented how the couple celebrated the "cotton" anniversary with a chill night at home, definitely the safest option during a global pandemic. "With restaurant outing off-limits, the couple had to get a little creative in May for their second-anniversary festivities at home, spending part of the day looking back at their 2018 with a number of people who had been part of the wedding festivities, including vendors that had helped bring their magical Windsor Castle ceremony to life," the authors wrote in the new epilogue. "They capped off the day with a Southern Californian favorite: Mexican food ordered from a popular local restaurant washed down with margaritas (alcoholic for him, nonalcoholic for her). For gifts, they exchanged cotton-based items, as the tradition suggests."

Meghan and Harry's decision to leave certainly created a lot of friction with the rest of the Royal Family, but it seems that they are working to repair their fractured relationships with Prince William and Kate Middleton. The new update about the allegedly strained relationship between the two royal brothers came from royal expert Stewart Pearce, who told Us Weekly the Fab Four "are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime." Although details of these conversations were not divulged, Pearce predicted the discussions are "informal," with "Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen" and William "making cups of tea" as they chat with the Sussexes, who now live in California with their two children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. Pearce added that the couples likely keep their topics of conversation as light as possible.

"It's not that William and William and Kate leave all the controversy about Harry and Meghan alone," he said. "But … they just simply position it there because after all, it’s not their responsibility to be involved in, you know, verbalizing anything. What they do is just simply offer as much peace and tranquility and calm as possible."