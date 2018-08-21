Meghan Markle Plans to Display Her Royal Wedding Dress

Royal wedding fans may have the chance to see Meghan Markle’s wedding gown on display.

According to PEOPLE, commoners are about to have the chance to be a bit closer to a memento of royal family history when Meghan Markle‘s wedding dress goes on display, just as sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s dress did following her 2011 nuptials to Prince William.

Although details surrounding the likely display have not yet been revealed, it is predicted that the royal Givenchy wedding gown will be displayed at Windsor Castle, the very location where the newly minted Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19. It is also said that royal officials are currently in talks regarding the time and details for the exhibit.

Designed by Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy, the gown, which boasted a $269,420.20 price tag, featured an open bateau neckline, three-quarter length sleeves, a triple silk organza underskirt, and only six meticulously placed seams. Made specially for a princess, the gown took “hundreds of hours” to make and required those working on it to wash their hands every 30 minutes in order to “keep the tulle and threads pristine.”

Designer Waight Keller revealed that the process of making the gown with Markle was “very collaborative” and easy as the Suits alum had already been familiar with her work.

“It was a wonderful way to start the collaboration with her, finding out what she wanted for her day and just to find the absolute perfect style for her,” Waight Keller said. “Part of it was really a conversation in the beginning and then through a series of sketches that I proposed to her. We exchanged conversations about what would be the ultimate lines and proportions and the scale of the dress.”

Waight Keller added that “it was an incredible thing to be part of, such a historic moment and, in fact, to have the opportunity to work with her.”

Touted by Kensington Palace as a “timeless minimal elegance,” the gown was paired with a 16-foot veil that was adorned with the flora of all 53 countries of the Commonwealth, Wintersweet, which grows in front of the couple’s home at Nottingham Cottage, and a California poppy to represent Markle’s home state.

The Duchess completed her look with the Order of Splendor Tiara on loan from the Queen, 18K white gold stud earrings set with diamonds from designer Cartier, and an 18K white gold Cartier bracelet featuring 104 diamonds.