Meghan Markle Officially Ends Post-Royal Project Amid New Venture

Meghan Markle put the final nail in the coffin of one project ahead of another one.

Meghan Markle has officially put her Archetypes podcast to rest for good. According to The Daily Mail, the show was the first in her and Prince Harry's multi-million dollar Spotify deal before it went up in smoke.

According to The Daily Mail, Markle has given up trying to trademark her podcast Archetypes to protect the name in case she wants to return in the future. Spotify axed their deal with Markle and Prince Harry back in June, marking a choppy start to their American takeover after escaping the royal life. The situation even prompted former ESPN personality and Spotify exec Bill Simmons to label the Sussexes as "f-ing grifters."

Markle's trademark request was denied due to the US Patent and Trademark Office finding that the name Archetypes was too similar to an already existing trademark. The Daily Mail can't help being pithy a bit, noting that Archetypes was a term that first appeared in the English language some 470 years ago. But with the trademark, the existing IP has belonged to Project Miracle IP Holdings since May 2018.

The company submitted the trademark to cover a prospective "website featuring blogs and non-downloadable publications in the nature of articles in the field(s) of nutrition, fitness, sexuality, psychological self-improvement, personality identification and matching, personal relationships and dating, spirituality, horoscopes and astrology, fashion, music, and reviews and recommendations for books."

The Archetypes podcast produced 12 episodes total, with guests like Paris Hilton, Mindy Kaling, and Serena Williams filling the first season. Markle also had a heck of a time landing some guests, even getting quite the cold shoulder from Taylor Swift. On top of that, the podcast won the People's Choice for Pop Podcast of 2022.

None of that matters now, with the podcast off of its platform and the name no longer trademarked. If rumors are true, though, Markle already has her next big project lined up with a big return to social media in the works. "Yes, that's her. Expect an announcement very soon. She's coming back... Everyone in Hollywood is talking about the re-launch being imminent. Meghan has never made any secret of the fact she wants to return to Instagram," a source told The Daily Mail at the time.