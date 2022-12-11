Meghan Markle Reacts to People's Choice Awards Win

Meghan Markle's podcast has proven to be a fan favorite. The Duchess of Sussex's Spotify podcast Archetypes won the The Pop Podcast of 2022 at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Meghan nor her husband, Prince Harry, were in attendance this year. Simultaneously, they received a philanthropy award at the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala in New York City. But Meghan wanted her fans and listeners to know that she's appreciative of the honor.

"Thank you to all the supporters and fans of Archetypes who voted for us for this special People's Choice Award," she wrote in a Dec. 7 statement on the Archewell Organization's website. "I loved digging my hands into the process, sitting up late at night in bed, working on the writing and creative. And I loved digging deep into meaningful conversation with my diverse and inspiring guests, laughing and learning with them, and with each of you listening."

She also acknowledged her team, who she says "were each instrumental in helping to bring this series to life." Meghan added: "Special thanks to Terry Wood who was my right hand in this special project, along with Catherine, Rebecca, Andy, Matt, and the wider team who all worked hard to make each moment resonate. Above all, huge thanks to each of you who voted. Your support means the world."

She's been in the news a lot as of late as her and Prince Harry's long-anticipated docuseries Harry & Meghan premiered on Dec. 8. The first three episodes broke records, with the final three premiering on Dec. 15. It chronicles their personal lives, complex relationship with the British royal family and the aftermath of them stepping down from their senior royal duties in 2020. The couple now live in California with their two children.