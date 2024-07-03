Meghan Markle's New Title Revealed — If She and Prince Harry Lose 'Sussex' Name

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would still retain royal titles, with the 'Suits' alum taking on the title 'Princess Henry,' if they were stripped of the 'Sussex' name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have already agreed to give up their "HRH" titles when they stepped down from their royal duties in 2020, but another name change could be poised to occur. As questions remain about their future within the British royal family, new reports have questioned whether King Charles will strip the couple of their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles, a move that could see major changes to their official titles.

Harry and Meghan were granted the "Sussex" name by the late by Queen Elizabeth on the occasion of their wedding back in 2018, and they have continued to use their Sussex titles amid their transition away from senior royals and as hey continue their charity work. However, according to royal experts, even if they were stripped of that "Sussex" title, the duke and duchess would maintain royal titles.

Speaking to The Royal Beat, per the UK's Mirror, Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, noted that "Harry is a prince of the blood. Harry was born into the royal family on September 15, 1984 to Charles and the late Princess Diana and given the name Prince Henry Charles Albert David, meaning he will always maintain a "prince" title.

There is more uncertainty surrounding Meghan, who married into the royal family with her May 2018 wedding to Harry. Since it is royal tradition for a princess to take an official title with her husband's name, Seward said that if Meghan were to lose her current title, she would be known as Princess Henry.

Questions regarding their official titles have circulated for years, and while there have been calls for the royal couple to be stripped of their titles, royal experts, including Seward, have cast doubt on that ever happening. Seward said, "I don't think anything will happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would] be Princess Henry." The change, Seward said, "would [confuse the Americans]. I think [it's] probably best just to leave it because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary."

"The Queen gave them the titles, let them keep them – they're going to be 'H and M' anyway. I think the best thing is to leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the Palace and the Royal Family are doing," Seward added.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Kinsey Schofield, host of the To Di for Daily podcast, seemed to agree, stating that the stripping of titles is "not a conversation that has happened between King Charles and Prince William in years." Schofield added that the King and his eldest son are also aware of the fact that "if you strip Harry and Meghan of the Duke and Duchess title... they would revert to being Prince and Princess Henry. The prince title cannot be removed. That is Harry's birthright. It would take an act of Parliament and that is simply not a priority for them at this time."