Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: No Royal Titles, No Public Funding and 5 More Changes the Couple Will Make

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Queen Elizabeth II‘s statement on Saturday made it clear there will be no “soft” Megxit. Instead, the couple will no longer use their HRH titles as they begin their new lives outside the royal family. The Sussexes previously announced plans to live abroad and would “step back” from “senior” Royal Family roles.

The exact definition of “step back” remained a mystery until Saturday’s statement from Buckingham Palace. It is now clear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer “working” members of the Royal Family. In fact, they are not bound to the family in any way, but did promise to “uphold the values of her majesty.”

“Following many months of conversations and more recent discussions, I am pleased that together we have found a constructive and supportive way forward for my grandson and his family,” the Queen’s statement read. “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family. I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”

“I want to thank them for all their dedicated work across this country, the Commonwealth and beyond, and am particularly proud of how Meghan has so quickly become one of the family,” the statement continued. “It is my whole family’s hope that today’s agreement allows them to start building a happy and peaceful new life.”

Read on for a breakdown of the changes Harry, Markle and their son Archie will be see soon.

No Official Military Appointments

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives,” Harry and Markle’s statement begins. “As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from royal duties, including official military appointments.”

Harry had held the title “Captain General of the Royal Marines” since December 2017, succeeding the Duke of Edinburgh, reports The Daily Mail. He served with the U.K. military for a decade, and had two tours in Afghanistan. His career ended in June 2015, but he has continued to support the military.

Harry will also have to give up his posts as Commodore in Chief Small Ships and Diving in the Royal Navy and Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington in Suffolk.

No Longer Receive Public Funds

“They will no longer receive public funds for royal duties,” Harry and Markle’s statement continued.

This means they will no longer receive funding from the Sovereign Grant, the funds the royal family receives from the U.K. government. This was one of the few points made very clear in the statement the couple released earlier this month.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex take great pride in their work and are committed to continuing their charitable endeavours as well as establishing new ones,” the earlier statement reads. “In addition, they value the ability to earn a professional income, which in the current structure they are prohibited from doing. For this reason they have made the choice to become members of the Royal Family with financial independence.”

Maintaining Patronages and Associations Without Representing the Queen

In the third paragraph of Markle and Harry’s statement, they said they will continue supporting private charities without directly representing Harry’s grandmother.

“With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations,” the statement reads. “While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.”

They Won’t Use the HRH Titles

Next, the couple pointed out that they will “not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.” However, it does not say that they will actually lose them. In other words, the two will not be referred to as “their royal highnesses.”

They Will Repay the Costs of Restoring Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Markle plan to “repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”

After the couple decided to move into Frogmore Cottage, which sits on the grounds at Windsor Castle, they spent an estimated £2.4 million ($3.1 million USD), which they plan to repay. They will still use the cottage as their U.K. home, but have to pay the Queen rent, notes Buzzfeed.

It is estimated that Harry received £10 million ($13 million USD) from the estate of his mother, Princess Diana in 2014. When his great-grandmother, the Queen Mother, died in 2002, he inherited about £7 million ($9 million USD). Markle’s estimated net worth is $5 million thanks to her acting career.

New Security Arrangements

The one part of the statement left understandably ambiguous is the Sussexes’ security plans.

“Buckingham Palace does not comment on the details of security arrangements,” the statement reads. “There are well established independent processes to determine the need for publicly-funded security.”

Changes Start in Spring 2020

Lastly, the new statement said the changes will start in the spring of 2020. However, they have already started the process, as some royal staff at Frogmore Cottage have reportedly been reassigned. They reportedly spent time at a $14 million Vancouver mansion while Megxit negotiations were underway in the U.K., reports Page Six.