Meghan Markle Was Offered Role in Popular Netflix Show — But It Was Reportedly Pulled After Backlash

Meghan Markle was all but set to return to Netflix, though those plans appear to currently be on hold.

Last week, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Markle was being considered for a role in the third season of The Gentleman, created by Guy Ritchie. The second season premiers on Netflix next month and Markle’s role would’ve been for the yet to be filmed third season.

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Per THR, “has learned that ” … (Markle) is in advanced discussions to join Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen, which shoots in the U.K. The part is currently being written for an unannounced third season, so it’s unclear how many episodes she would appear in.”

Markle’s return to acting was given further support when PEOPLE joined in saying that the Duchess of Sussex had been offered a major acting part since moving back to England with Prince Harry and their two sons.

Despite the excitement for Markle to return to the small screen for the first time since leaving Suits in 2017 after seven seasons, her involvement in the show now appears less likely.

Tina Brown, who writes the Fresh Hell diary via substack, wrote that Markle’s return to acting is now on hold because of the thoughts of some in the UK: “I learned this morning that the casting of Meghan Markle in season 3 of Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen has been withdrawn,” Brown wrote. “The backlash in the UK was so intense, it became untenable to go forward.”

Whether the backlash is too much to keep Markle from returning to Netflix remains to be seen. As mentioned above, The Gentleman’s third season has not even begun filming so there’s plenty of time for any backlash to blow over. Also, Markle and Netflix seemingly have a good relationship.

In 2020 Markle and Prince Harry signed a deal with Netflix to create content, including documentaries. One such doc, Harry & Meghan, became an instant streaming success.

The Duke and Duchess had been living in California since 2020 and returned to the UK this summer. Should they again move back to Netflix remains to be seen.