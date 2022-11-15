Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.

The Daily Express spoke to royal expert Neil Sean, who offered up some insight into this reported ask. According to Sean, Markle's team has already reached out to Middleton about her appearing on an episode of Archetypes. In fact, she did so when she was in the United Kingdom this past fall. The royal expert said, "While [Meghan] was over here, staying in Windsor at their [Frogmore] cottage, she put out a request to the Princess of Wales, according to that good source, to appear on a forthcoming episode of 'Archetypes.'" Sean noted that Markle sometimes has more than one guest on an episode of the podcast. But, if Middleton were to appear on it, she would have the episode all to herself.

Markle's team is reportedly eager to make this collaboration happen. They believe that having the two duchesses on the podcast together would be great for Archetypes' ratings. As Sean explained, "It kind of makes sense, if you think. In Meghan's eyes, this is because she based it along the idea of two Duchesses, as they then were at that point, and of course talking about how difficult it is to run a family, work life, and work balance."

Markle and Middleton have reportedly experienced tension in their relationship in the past. However, Sean said that their friendship is apparently "progressing" so this collaboration might not be completely outside of the realm of possibility. Still, the Duchess of Sussex's team has "yet to hear back" about this matter. The Daily Express added that Markle "understands maybe Catherine could even fit it in when she returns over to the United States later this month for [the] Earthshot [Prize Awards]." Middleton and her husband, Prince William, are set to travel to the United States for the awards show, which will take place in Boston on Dec. 2.

This news may come as a bit of a surprise, but it was recently reported Markle and Middleton want to mend their relationship. In mid-October, Us Weekly reported that the Princess of Wales was interested in extending "an olive branch" to Markle during their upcoming trip. Middleton has reportedly become inspired to end their feud out of the belief that this is what Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II "would've wanted." As for Markle, she is "willing to put in the effort" if she and Prince Harry's schedules allow for it.