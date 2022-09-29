Meghan Markle to Possibly Make UK Return Following Queen Elizabeth's Death

Is Meghan Markle heading back to the U.K. following the Queen's death? Markle has reportedly found a fan among several Royal insiders who give interviews and share tidbits from behind the castle walls in the U.K. these days. According to The Sun, Markle's recent appearance alongside husband Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William apparently planted a seed for her return to the fold in a way.

Neil Sean boldly claims that Markle's outlook has changed overnight due to the response from the British people outside the palace gates. The warm welcome included Markle comforting mourners and spending time with some of the younger members of the crowd. Sean explains how this all could be the big turn, at least in his eyes.

That’s a nice sentiment, but the family has no trust with her. Harry will only be welcomed back after the divorce, whenever that happens. The royals don’t trust Meghan Markle at all. https://t.co/dyCjyiATyY — Royal News Network (@RNN_RoyalNews) September 17, 2022

"Meghan was ready and willing to meet the public. She was terrified about how the public might perceive her particularly over here in the UK but all those fears were pushed away very quickly," he said on YouTube, according to The Sun. "Meghan now feels validated because the British people do like her. You can understand how this could be the case because there she is in a very delicate situation and there's the crowd happy to see her. For her now, what she really feels is that they are ready and willing to embrace their return at some point back to the UK."

Despite this bold prediction, Markle hasn't made any desire to return back to the U.K. clear at this point. She is also in the midst of her own podcast launching to the top of Spotify's charts, while she is also fielding plenty of media options.

Markle and Prince Harry signed a massive deal with Netflix to produce content under Archewell Productions, the media side of their Archewell organization. The couple has also revealed plenty of barbs and criticism against The Royal Family since their decision to step back from royal duties in Jan. 2020.

Still, could we see a turn for Markle and The Royal Family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth's death? It isn't likely given the severity of the language we've heard and the apparent transgressions of those at the helm of The Royal Family. But stranger things have happened in life.