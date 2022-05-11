Meghan Markle Makes a Change in Wake of Netflix Show's Cancellation

✖

In the wake of the cancellation of Meghan Markle's Netflix series Pearl, she's making a significant change to the Archewell brand. The Daily Mail reported that Markle has removed all references to the show from the Archewell website. Pearl was set to be the first animated series for Archewell Productions, the company that Markle and Prince Harry set up at Netflix in the fall of 2020.

The Daily Mail noted that prior to the cancellation news, there was a description for Pearl (a working title for the series) under the Archewell Productions subsection. The description previously included a quote from Markle herself, which read, "Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges." The description continued, "I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history."

Now, the description has reportedly been removed from the website. At the moment, the only project listed for Archewell Productions is Heart of Invictus. It was previously reported that the Duchess of Sussex's animated series was canceled by Netflix amid a series of changes at the streaming service. The show was canceled while it was still in the developmental stage. Even though the show was canceled, Markle and Harry still have a working relationship with Netflix. Although, it's a relationship that has reportedly sparked concerns from the British Royal Family.

According to The Sun, the family is worried that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would bring a Netflix crew with them as they travel to the United Kingdom to attend Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee celebration. It should be noted that there has been no announcement that Harry and Markle are filming a documentary about their own lives. Nonetheless, the British royals are reportedly worried about the possibility, with a source saying, "While the family [is] delighted Harry and Meghan are coming, there is a real fear of tension, especially over any Netflix crew. There are concerns tension could explode if the Netflix team comes to the U.K. and tries to exploit their opportunities." Again, Harry and Markle have only announced two projects with Netflix — the now-canceled Pearl and Heart of Invictus. A documentary feature isn't expected to be a part of those plans at the moment.