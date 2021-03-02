Meghan Markle Honors Princess Diana With Accessory During Interview With Oprah Winfrey

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently sat down for an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Sunday, and the couple paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, through one of Markle's accessories. The Duchess of Sussex wore a diamond bracelet that belonged to the late royal, which also happens to be the same bracelet used to help craft Markle's engagement ring. The bracelet, which Markle has worn multiple times, was selected as a way for the couple to keep Diana close during the sit-down.

"They wanted to wear the bracelet to have (Harry's) mother there with them during the interview," a spokesperson for the duchess told Today via email. Markle's engagement ring is a three-stone ring that features two diamonds of Diana's along with a center stone from Botswana, a country that has a special meaning to the couple. Along with her late mother-in-law's bracelet, Markle wore a black belted Armani dress with a lotus flower design, earrings by Canadian brand Birks and a necklace by British designer Pippa Small. According to Town & Country, Markle's dress may have a secret meaning, as the lotus is associated with rebirth and spiritual enlightenment.

(Photo: CBS / Getty / Tim Graham)

"The lotus flower's daily resurrection is certainly interesting, and surely symbolic of revival. (This makes it the perfect gift for anyone recovering from injury or a traumatic experience)," the publication wrote. "With such refusal to accept defeat, it's almost impossible not to associate this flower with unwavering faith. Although cultures have largely dubbed the lotus as a spiritual figurehead, it is most emblematic of the faith within ourselves."

In a preview for the interview, the couple's first since officially stepping away from their positions as senior working royals, Markle and Harry discussed their incredible scrutiny from the media, among other topics. In reference to his mother, Harry admitted that he was concerned about "history repeating itself." "You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago," he said. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two us, but at least we have each other."

The sit-down with Winfrey is also Markle and Harry's first since they revealed that they are currently expecting their second child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview will air Sunday, March 7 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET.