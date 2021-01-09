Meghan Markle's Father Praises Half-Sister Samantha's Crticial New Book

✖

While Meghan Markle's dad Thomas Markle has been set on sharing his disappointment in Markle herself ever since she became a member of the royal family, he just recently shared his approval of her half-sister Samantha Markle's new book. The Diary Of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1 will be released on Jan. 17 and Thomas says he's very pleased his his daughter and her work on the book. "I'm just very pleased that she's accomplished this book," he told Us Weekly, but didn't want to give away any details of what lies in the pages. "Let's let her talk to you about the book."

The first of two books is 330 pages and claims to expose "hidden truths" about the royal family. "Amidst a firestorm of fake news and media mayhem, Samantha Markle shares the truth about her life and family against all odds and ultimatums, as a royal fairytale plummets from the tea towels," the book description reads. "Sometimes the truth really is stranger than fiction."

Following Markle and Prince Harry's engagement in 2017, Thomas and Samantha quickly fell into the public eye along with the former Duchess of Sussex. However, the way both of Markle's family members handled the public spotlight, eventually tore her apart from her father — as she and Samantha haven't had a relationship for years. When Thomas was caught staging photos with the paparazzi just ahead of the royal wedding, Markle released a statement that confirmed to fans that her father would no longer be apart of the wedding.

"I have always cared for my father and hope he can be given the space he needs to focus on his health," her statement read. Her father claimed he suffered from a heart attack just days before her special day, and therefore was not able to attend, however, onlookers can't help but to question. "As much as she was hurt and humiliated, she wanted him to be there and was willing to move on," a close friend of Markle's said in royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's book. "Plus, she was worried about him; she honestly wasn't sure if he was actually okay. His behavior was bizarre."

Following a few years of intense press coverage, Markle and Harry decided to step down from their royal roles and break away from the royal family. Leading up to the shocking announcement, rumors of tension among Harry and his older brother Prince William were circulating, as well as, alleged tension between Markle and Kate Middleton. While nothing was ever confirmed, Harry and Markle moving to the states only gave royal fans more to assume that there may have been a family feud.