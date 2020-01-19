Meghan Markle’s Dad Thomas Rips Her and Prince Harry for ‘Destroying’ the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle has weighed in on the news of her attempt to “step back” from the royal family. Markle spoke to reporters from The Daily Mail, telling them that he thought Markle and Prince Harry were “cheapening” the monarchy. These comments apparently came before the royal family announced their new arrangement with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Markle’s father has been one of the most controversial figures in all the coverage since she married into the royal family. He divorced Markle’s mother six years after their daughter was born, and some argue that his estrangement from Markle’s life makes him unqualified to comment on her publicly. Nevertheless, he continues to weigh in on the latest news about his daughter, including her exit from royal duties.

“With Meghan and Harry separating from the royals, it’s disappointing to me because she actually got every girl’s dream,” He told The Daily Mail in a new TV documentary. “Every young girl wanted to become a princess and she got that and now she’s tossing that away… it looks like she’s tossing that away for money.”

Thomas had no new insight on what may have caused the rift in the royal family, but he guessed that his daughter does not know either.

“I don’t know what they’re looking for. I don’t think they know what they are looking for,” he said of Markle and Prince Harry.

“When they got married, they took on an obligation, and the obligation is to be part of the royals and to represent the royals. And it would be foolish for them not to. This is, like, one of the greatest, long-living institutions ever. They are destroying it, they’re cheapening it, they’re making it shabby. They’re turning it into a Walmart with a crown on it now. It’s something that’s ridiculous; they shouldn’t be doing this,” he concluded.

Thomas has gotten in hot water for doing interviews like this one since his daughter’s engagement to Prince Harry. He even got into trouble for helping to stage photos for a tabloid before the wedding, which led to him losing his invitation. He has reportedly had no contact with Markle since she was married.

On Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced that Markle, Prince Harry and the rest of the royal family had agreed on a new arrangement for their more “private” life going forward. Starting in the spring, Markle and Prince Harry will give up all royal titles, military appointments and public funds, existing more as private citizens than official members of the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth added her own words to the statement, assuring royal admirers that there were no hard feelings between herself and her grandson’s family.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family,” she said. “I recognise the challenges they have experienced as a result of intense scrutiny over the last two years and support their wish for a more independent life.”