Meghan Markle Faces Backlash From Trolls Following Comments About Feeding Baby Archie

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, had to go feed her four-month-old son Archie Harrison, which proved to be a controversial move for a handful of people on Twitter. During her first event after maternity leave, Markle cut an interview short to be with Archie, her first child with Prince Harry. The move sparked some nasty comments from Twitter users.

Not surprisingly really, on her first day back after maternity, that someone else needed Meghan’s attention when she was done at @SmartWorksHQ 👶 pic.twitter.com/geIH8Oesb3 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) September 12, 2019

In a short clip shared by ITV News on Sept. 12, Markle told a reporter, “Yes, thank you. I’ve got to get back to the baby… feed time.”

The comment was criticized by some of ITV’s followers. Many pointed out that Markle was seen in New York just a few days ago to watch Serena Williams at the U.S. Open, and was pictured without Archie.

Who has been feeding her “baby” while she was jetting across the Atlantic to watch a tennis match? Just wondering… — Deplorable Mary 🇨🇦 (@May21222) September 12, 2019

Oh Come off it. She went to New York for 3 days for a tennis match She doesn’t fool anyone. — Grumpy Old Woman (@WomanGrumpy) September 13, 2019

What? Wait she needs to feed Archie …she was gone an entire weekend. Just an excuse for her to leave..said it before A will be her excuse now for everything! Tour..limited engagements..wants to leave, late, no show..total BS MM not buying what your selling.. — Franklymydear…..I…. (@sandie31815899) September 13, 2019

I wish I was rich. Show to work pretty for a few minutes, pretend to work, take credit and excuse myself with the baby drama to show the world I am a super working mom. Not to mention have a nanny at my disposal to take a long trip to relax.. — Ana Shirsat (@AnaShirsat) September 14, 2019

Markle’s first event after her maternity leave was to launch a clothing line with the Smart Works charity. The Duchess is a royal patron for the charity, which helps provide clothing and coaching for unemployed women in the U.K.

“When you buy any item in the Smart Set Capsule Collection for Smart Works, the same item will be given to a Smart Works client, and with it, the confidence and support she needs to enter the workforce and take an important step in building a career,” Markle said at the event.

Markle paid tribute to Harry’s mother, the late Princess Diana, at the event by wearing Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold cuff bracelet. Markle previously wore the earrings during her trip to Australia in October 2018.

In another sign that Markle is getting busy again came this weekend when The Sun reported that she re-filed for the trademark to the name The Tig, the lifestyle website she ran until she met Harry. Markle shut the site down in 2017, but her business manager, Andrew Meyer, filed documents in the U.S. to keep the trademark through 2021.

“It’s fascinating Meghan’s business manager has ensured she keeps The Tig for a few more years at least. Of course it’s understandable she wouldn’t want an entrepreneur using the name without her involvement,” a royal insider told The Sun. “But given her desire to be a different type of royal — pushing her own causes using digital and social media — it’s not out of the question she’d think The Tig could play an important role.”

A spokeswoman for Markle told denied she has immediate plans to revive The Tig site.

“The lasting trademark is to prevent false branding, to avoid others purporting to be the Duchess or affiliated with her,” the spokeswoman said.

Anyone who visits The Tig today is met with a note from Markle.

“After close to three beautiful years on this adventure with you, it’s time to say goodbye to The Tig,” the note reads. “What began as a passion project (my little engine that could) evolved into an amazing community of inspiration, support, fun and frivolity. You’ve made my days brighter and filled this experience with so much joy. Keep finding those Tig moments of discovery, keep laughing and taking risks, and keep being “the change you wish to see in the world.”

