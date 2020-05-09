Meghan Markle Called 'Unmaternal' and 'Phony' by Author Emily Giffin

✖

Author Emily Giffin has gone on an online tirade against Meghan Markle. Griffin, who penned the book Something Borrowed, flooded her Instagram stories on Wednesday with berating comments about the Duchess of Sussex. As Us Weekly noted, she started by sharing screenshots of the official Royal Family portrait on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, which was posted in celebration of the first birthday of Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

Along with the screenshots, Giffin added comments calling Markle "unmaternal" and "such a phony." She kept going when she shared a comment that she wrote beneath an Instagram clip of a video on the What Meghan Wants account. "Adorable child and book. But… Holy 'me first.' This is the Megan show," she wrote in the comment, misspelling Markle's name. "Why didn't she film and let Harry read? And why didn’t she take the moment at the end to say 'He said daddy!' Because that would make it about Harry for a split second. God forbid. Also, you want privacy for your child so you put out a video (by your authorized biographer) of him… wearing no pants?! Ooookay."

The author, who has since made her Instagram private, has publicly spoken out about Markle quite a bit in the past. However, she told The Columbia Dispatch in March of 2019 that she was "so excited" about the birth of Markle and Prince Harry's baby, Archie. "That's the future," she continued. "They'll be in the history books. Hundreds of years from now, Harry and Meghan will be a footnote."

Markle and Prince Harry also celebrated Archie's first birthday with an Instagram post of their own. The couple appeared in a video from their new home in Los Angeles where Markle is reading one of Archie's favorite books, Duck! Rabbit! while Archie sat on his mother's lap.

After recently stepping down from their royal duties, a historically unprecedented and still-controversial move, the couple left England and subsequently severed ties with a number of high-profile Britsh publications. In letters sent to the editors of The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror, the couple stated that began with their belief "that a free press is a cornerstone to any democracy -- particularly in moments of crisis." However, things quickly shift gears when the letter condemns "an influential slice of the media" that "has sought to insulate themselves from taking accountability for what they say or print -- even when they know it to be distorted, false, or invasive beyond reason."