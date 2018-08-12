Meghan Markle’s Mother Planning London Move to Be Near Daughter

While Meghan Markle‘s father Thomas is making a disastrous name for himself in the media with countless interviews berating the Royal Family, Markle’s mother Doria Ragland remains close to her daughter and is even planning to move closer to her.

The Mirror reports the 61-year-old yoga teacher is getting ready to move to London in an effort to be closer to her daughter and new son-in-law, Prince Harry.

As the only immediate family member on Markle’s side to have attended the May wedding, friends of the family say Ragland has “fell in love with England” and “hopes to move over as soon as next month.”

“She is getting ready to move to London. I think she will be going as soon as possible. I know that she was eager to live closer to her daughter,” one of Ragland’s alleged friends told the publication. “She also fell in love with England and told me when she got back that it’s somewhere she believes she too could happily live.

The friend goes on to add that the move has “been coming for a while,” citing even before the wedding as she missed her daughter and hoped to stay closer to her, especially as she starts having a family of her own.

In stark contrast to Ragland’s support for her daughter, her estranged husband Thomas Markle has been making headlines this week again, this time spilling on details of a conversation he had with Prince Harry before the wedding.

According to a new report by The Daily Mail, one of the conversations included Harry briefing her family on the new lifestyle, especially her father.

“Harry told me I should never go to the press,” Markle recalled, who had publicly acknowledged shortly before the wedding he had sold private information to the press and staged photos for the paparazzi. “[He said] it would end in tears… ‘They will eat you alive.’ He was right.”

Shortly after that interview, Thomas did yet another interview and delved into detail about a phone call with the prince, saying he was “rude” to him, but admitted it was “absolutely right” to call him out on the quick cash grab.

He goes on to share that he had also lied to the prince when photos of Thomas were taken getting fitted for a suit to wear to the wedding had surfaced. Instead, he told the prince he was being “measured for a hoodie.”

Thomas says he was not only angered by the scolding by the prince, but said he was hurt to receive it while in the hospital, reportedly recovering from a heart attack.

“If you had listened to me this would never have happened,” Thomas recalls Harry telling him. “Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead … then you could pretend to be sad. Then I hung up.”

Kensington Palace once again declined to comment on his latest outburst. Markle herself has not responded to the public statements made by her father since their engagement last fall.