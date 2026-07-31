Devin Booker’s Reltionship With Supermodel Revealed

Things are getting hot in Phoenix and it has nothing to do with summer temperatures.

Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker is now dating model/actress Irina Shayk. People was first to break the news the Booker and Shayk are an item, citing an “exclusive source,” who says the pair “like each other a lot.”

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If that doesn’t scream elementary school crush, I don’t know what does.

The celebrity pair was spotted in the Hamptons earlier this summer and have apparently been with one another quite often. People‘s source went on to say of the relationship: “They were introduced by mutual friends a few months ago and are trying to spend a lot of time together this summer before Devin has to start training for the season.”

Booker and his Phoenix Suns teammates will report to training camp in late September, so there’s still a couple of months of summer fun left to be had for the new lovebirds.

“Expect to see Irina at some of his games,” People‘s source added.

And, just a guess, but she probably won’t be in the nosebleed seats.

Neither Shayk nor Booker are new to dating other celebs. Shayk, 40, dated soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo in the mid-2010’s and they were briefly engaged. Upon breaking things off, Shayk began dating actor Bradley Cooper with whom she shares a daughter.

Booker, 29, dated model/influencer Kendall Jenner for nearly two years in the early 2020’s.

So yeah, these two aren’t exactly accustomed to dodging the spotlight.

It remains to be seen if and when the relatively new couple will go public. And once they do, you can bet the odds of a potential engagement will be wagered on almost instantly.

Thus is life of a celebrity couple.

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For instance, Polymarket bettors are currently wagering on a number of celebrity couples to make wedding plans in 2026.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have 20% of wagers being placed on Perry having a ring before the end of the calendar year. Similarly, Jacob Elordi and Booker’s ex, Kendall Jenner, are being traded at 18%. And keeping it in the family, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton find themselves being wagered at 13% on Polymarket to eventually say “I do.”

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton engaged in 2026?

Chances are Booker and Shayk will find themselves being wagered on in the not too distant future. Until then, both should remain busy. Shayk continues to model and appear as an actress and host and Booker is entering his 12th NBA season. He’s currently under contract through the 2030 season with yearly salaries between $57 – 68 million.

If this relationship continues the only question will be who gets a ring first: Shayk, via an engagement, or Booker via an NBA championship.

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