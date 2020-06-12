Meghan Markle Bestie Jessica Mulroney Fired by CTV After ‘White Privilege’ Accusations

Canadian broadcaster CTV has pulled I Do, Redo, a reality series starring celebrity stylist Jessica Mulroney after lifestyle blogger Sasha Exeter accused Megan Markle's best friend of racism and called out her "white privilege." On Wednesday, Exeter shared a 12-minute long video on Instagram called her "Amy Cooper experience," referring to the New York woman who called police after a black bird watcher asked her to put her dog on a leash. She opened up about an ongoing feud she had with Mulroney, saying she "took offense" to Exeter's post encouraging other influencers to openly support Black Lives Matter on their platforms.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behavior and antics that ultimately resulted in [Mulroney] sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," Exeter said in her video. She insisted she was not calling Mulroney racist, but said Mulroney is "very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin," which "gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing." She called Mulroney's behavior an example of "white privilege," notes PEOPLE.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SoSasha (@sashaexeter) on Jun 10, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

Exeter said she told brands about how Mulroney treated her "unfairly" in the past week. Mulroney "basically ticked every single box of what a white woman should absolutely not be doing during the biggest racial uproar in history," the former athlete said. Exeter added that Mulroney threatening her as a black single mother "blows my mind," especially since the support for Black Lives Matter among influencers is "genuine." Exeter pointed out that Mulroney's friend Markle is "arguable one of the most famous Black women in the world."

Mulroney did post an apology on Exeter's post and also referenced Markle in her comments. "As I told you privately, I have lived a very public and personal experience with my closest friend where race was front and centre. It was deeply educational. I learned a lot from that," Mulroney wrote, promising to learn about how to support black voices.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Jun 11, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

However, Exeter later shared a screenshot of a private message Mulroney sent her on Wednesday, in which Mulroney appeared to threaten to sue Exeter for libel. On Thursday, Mulroney shared a statement on the feud on her Instagram page, admitting the feud "got out of hand" and apologized. "I took it personally and that was wrong," Mulroney wrote. "I know I need to do better. Those of us with a platform must use it to speak out."

Following the feud, Bell Media and CTV announced they would no longer air I Do, Redo, which only recently started its first season. The show was also pulled from Bell Media's streaming platforms. "Because recent conduct by one of our shows hosts, Jessica Mulroney, conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed 'I Do, Redo' from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately," CTV said.