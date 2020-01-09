Meghan Markle’s Best Friend Jessica Mulroney Responds to News That Duchess Is Stepping Back From Royal Duties

Meghan Markle’s longtime best friend, Jessica Mulroney, is seemingly supporting the Duchess of Sussex’s decision to “step back” from her duties as a member of the Royal Family alongside her husband Prince Harry. Just hours after the Sussex’s surprise announcement Wednesday, the Canadian stylist shared an empowering quote from singer Gina Carey on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jess Mulroney (@jessicamulroney) on Jan 8, 2020 at 8:05pm PST

Along with the quote, which reads, “A strong woman looks a challenge in the eye and gives it a wink,” Mulroney, who met Markle after she moved to Toronto work on Suits, replied to Katie Couric’s question, “What do you think of this announcement?” with a red heart emoji. The comment was captured by reporter Katie Rosman, who shared it on Twitter.

Katie Couric posted the #Megxit news on her Instagram and Jessica Mulroney, Meghan’s Canadian BFF and stylist, ♥️ed it. cc @EHolmes pic.twitter.com/lnNEEsy8jj — katie rosman (@katierosman) January 8, 2020

Despite the distance now between them, Mulroney and Markle have remained close friends, with Mulroney’s children – 9-year-old twin sons Brian and John, and 6-year-old daughter Ivy – appearing as bridesmaids in Markle’s May 2018 wedding. Of course, the two friends may soon be reconnecting, as the Sussex’s plan to split their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple’s announcement read. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the statement continued. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

At this time, Markle and Harry have not specified where in North America they intend to settle, though they recently traveled to Canada, sparking reports it could be their new home.