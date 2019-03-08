Meghan Markle’s Best Friend and Stylist Jessica Mulroney Opens up About Their Friendship

Meghan Markle’s best friend Jessica Mulroney is opening up about their relationship.

In her first sit-down interview since Markle was officially granted the title of Duchess of Sussex, the Good Morning America fashion contributor spilled the royal tea on her relationship with the new royal and revealed why she chooses to keep their relationship on the down low.

“This is my first interview that I’ve done since the wedding or anything,” Mulroney told Harper’s Bazaar in an interview published on Thursday, referring to the May 19, 2018 royal wedding, in which her 8-year-old twin sons, Brian and John, served as page boys, and her 5-year-old daughter, Ivy, served as a bridesmaid.

“Listen, every person has to have a bit of privacy in their life,” she continued. “There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. There are things I’ll never talk about for sure. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”

Mulroney and the Duchess have been friends for years, their close relationship sparking after Markle made the move to Canada to star in the USA Network series Suits, which she had to leave after becoming engaged to Prince Harry. Despite being separated by an entire ocean, the friends still find time to spend together.

Along with attending the royal wedding nearly a year ago, Mulroney was present at Markle’s New York City baby shower last month. Organized by Serena Williams, and costing an estimated $200,000, they were joined by Amal Clooney, Gayle King, Abigail Spencer, Lindsay Roth, Misha Nonoo, Markus Anderson, Daniel Martin, and Priyanka Chopra.

The gathering kicked off with a flower arranging lesson, which shower attendee Gayle King gushed about when speaking to CBS This Morning.

“I hope she won’t mind me sharing this because I’ve never seen anything like this at a baby shower,” she said. “They had flower arranging. They brought in somebody to explain how to arrange flowers. We all each made an individual vase.”

Adding that the baby shower “was a very, very small, private affair,” King revealed that Markle “didn’t open any of the gifts because she wants to do that when she goes – when she and Harry are back together.”

Markle is currently pregnant with her first child with Prince Harry and is set to give birth sometime on April. As for whether or not Mulroney will get the special title of godmother to a royal baby, it remains to be seen.