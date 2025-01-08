Meghan Markle Announces Heartbreaking Family Loss

Meghan Markle is mourning the loss of her beloved dog, Guy. On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced the death of her beagle on Instagram after her return to social media.

Meghan adopted Guy back in 2015 from Ontario, Canada’s A Dog’s Dream Rescue, and the rescue pup has been with the royal from her days on Suits through her engagement and marriage to husband Prince Harry, and even the birth of their two children — Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Guy even makes a cameo in the new trailer for Meghan’s upcoming Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, appearing beside her on his bed in the kitchen.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“In 2015, I adopted a beagle from a dog rescue in Canada. He had been at a kill shelter in Kentucky and given a few days to live. I swooped him up….and fell in love,” Meghan began her Instagram tribute. “They referred to him as ‘the little guy’ because he was so small and frail, so I named him ‘Guy’. And he was the best guy any girl could have asked for.”

She continued, “If you followed me on instagram back in the day, you saw a lot of him – and on The Tig too. He was with me at Suits, when I got engaged, (and then married), when I became a mom….he was with me for everything: the quiet, the chaos, the calm, the comfort.”

Shortly before her move to the UK, Guy suffered a “terrible accident” and was unable to leave the clinic for “several months” of surgeries. “Doctors said he would never walk again, but Dr Noel Fitzpatrick said he could do it,” she recalled. “H and I would drive late at night, after hours, to see Guy as he recovered in Surrey for months on end.” Meghan continued to thank the veterinary team at Queen West Animal Hospital, her current vets and all her friends and community “for loving [Guy] so.”

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle in ‘With Love, Meghan’. (Photo Courtesy of Netflix)

Referencing With Love, Meghan, the duchess continued, “Because many of you will now see Guy in this new series, I hope you’ll come to understand why I am so devastated by his loss. I think you may fall a little bit in love too.”

“I have cried too many tears to count – the type of tears that make you get in the shower with the absurd hope that the running water on your face will somehow make you not feel them, or pretend they’re not there. But they are. And that’s okay too,” she concluded. “Thank you for so many years of unconditional love, my sweet Guy. You filled my life in ways you’ll never know. As ever, Meghan.”