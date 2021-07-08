Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's 'Final Straw' Before Leaving Royal Family Revealed in New Doc

✖

While Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have long maintained that the extreme pressure from the British press and the complicity of the palace in the negative coverage was their main reason for leaving the Royal Family, a new ITV documentary, Harry and William: What Went Wrong?, suggest that a lack of equality between Harry and his brother Prince William was the "final straw" for the couple. According to former royal correspondent Camilla Tominey, Harry and Meghan wanted to set up their own household like William and Kate had, a request that had been denied by the Queen and Prince Charles.

"At that point, Harry and Meghan want their own office like the Cambridges have. They wanted their own office to run out of Windsor, out of Frogmore Cottage, where they were living at the time," Tominey, now associate editor of The Daily Telegraph, explained. "And it's at that point, the Queen and Prince Charles then sweep in and say 'no, we will manage your affairs' and in a way that's the final straw because once again the Sussexes are saying 'why can't we have what the Cambridges are having? We should be on an equal footing.'"

Eventually, the joint household at Kensington Palace was split with Harry and Meghan forming a new private office at Buckingham Palace, where the Queen's staff are based, rather than independently at Frogmore. This new information comes on the heels of the accusations that Markle bossed around the royal staff. Recently, Prince Harry went back to London for his grandfather, Prince Philip's funeral, and while the public thought he and his brother Prince William were getting along and mending their relationship, sources are saying it may have been more tense than ever between the two following alleged remarks William made about Markle. "But look at the way that bloody woman treated my staff — merciless," William allegedly said according to a royal source via The Daily Mail.

Another palace insider added, "There they were at each other's throats as fiercely as ever. The rage and anger between those two has grown so incredibly deep. Too many harsh and wounding things have been said." The two were reunited once again at the unveiling of their mother, Princess Diana's statue. However, Harry quickly returned back to the states to be by his wife and their kids' side.