Meghan Markle and Elvira Are Now Feuding

The Duchess of Sussex might’ve pissed off the Mistress of the Dark.

On her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder, Meghan Markle brought on her hairstylist and longtime friend Kadi Lee on the show to discuss their shared history of hair.

In the episode, released April 22, Markle told listeners of a mishap with at-home box hair dye during the COVID-19 pandemic when she couldn’t be near Lee. She tried the product, only to be unhappy with the results.

“I thought, ‘I’m going to look just like she does on the box.’ And instead, it was this very inky, almost Elvira-esque black hair,” she said on the podcast.

Elvira, real name Cassandra Peterson, is a horror icon known for her all-black clothing and massive hairstyle. She posted a screenshot of an article with Markle’s comments attached, and captioned it “Hey princess, if you ever need beauty advice from a queen just let me know.”

Some took the comments as shade, with one user noting, “She wishes she looked like Elvira.” Others pointed out the goth queen’s longtime support of women and stated the caption was probably just a cheeky joke, with another user commenting “Not y’all in the comments forgetting that Elvira is a girl’s girl,” and “People taking this as her insulting her… she didn’t and wouldn’t.”

It’s likely the Duchess isn’t worried either way; she’s already got her hands full with maintaining her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, as she simultaneously manages her lifestyle brand, As Ever.