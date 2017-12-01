Meghan Markle’s 2013 Photo Shoot Resurfaces

As an American actress, Meghan Markle has done her fair share of magazine photoshoots. Now that she’s about to become a real British princess, those photos are resurfacing, painting a picture of the former Suits star before she met Prince Harry.

One of those photoshoots that caught the Daily Mail‘s attention is a 2013 feature for the Canadian men’s magazine Sharp. During the photoshoot, Markle wore all-black, posing provocatively for the magazine.

In the Sharp interview, Markle said she was always the smart kid in class. Markle attended an all-girls Catholic school in Los Angeles.

“In middle school and high school, there was this huge span of my life where I was just the girl with the crazy curly hair, a big gap between my teeth, with skinny legs,” the 36-year-old said at the time. “I was always the smart one. My self-identification was wrapped up in being the smart one, so it’s funny to think that anyone would say, ‘I used to date her then,’ with any pride.”

She also said the sexy actress others see isn’t how she sees herself.

“It’s so funny,” she told Sharp. “When I look in the mirror, I just see a big face of freckles. And I love my freckles. But that perception that people see of me… is so foreign and weird to me. I’m just Meg, you know?”

At the time of the interview, Markle was two seasons into Suits. She played Rachel Zane on the show, which she left after this summer’s season seven.

The British Royal Family announced Markle and Harry’s engagement on Nov. 27. They plan to tie the knot in the spring.