Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds’ Partner From Threesome Identified

The third woman involved in former MLB player Jim Edmonds and estranged wife Meghan King Edmonds‘ threesome has been identified by Page Six as Kortnie O’Connor. While the three were all friends at the time, it appears that things took an ugly turn after Meghan revealed earlier in the week on her podcast Intimate Knowledge that she felt a bit “betrayed” by O’Connor. The two now have a confusing relationship, as it appears O’Connor decided to go to a wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with Edmonds.

“We’re getting divorced, but why couldn’t you have said to me as a friend — she’s a friend — why couldn’t she have said something to me?” Meghan said on her podcast this week. She also revealed that she and her soon-to-be ex-husband were more than friends with O’Connor and that they all three had a sexual relationship together.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County star confessed that she “cast aside my uncomfortability [sic] with threesomes — everything that I had in my head about a threesome being weird and gross — because I was fun and I wanted to do things for my husband.”

While Meghan may have felt betrayed by recent events, a source did come to Edmonds’ defense saying, “Jim is separated from his wife and getting a divorce; if he wants to go to Cabo with a friend, that is no one else’s business.”

As for O’Connor, she is reportedly a model-turned-luxury property manager from Orange County, California. She went to the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles and decided to make a career out of modeling. She’s posed for Playboy and also been featured in music videos for artist and bands like Nickelback, Saliva and Hinder. When she posed for the famous magazine, she earned the title of “Cyber Girl of the Month” back in 2007 and says she felt “flattered” to have earned the title.

“It’s iconic, so I was flattered … and I just did it without thinking,” she told The Nasty Show.

As for her past, she confessed that she’s done a lot of “crazy things” saying, “I wouldn’t know where to start,” furthering her statement with, “It would be hard to believe some of the crazy stuff I’ve done.”

“I remember getting caught by the cops for throwing eggs at cars,” she recalls. “I had ditched school that day with a friend and was escorted back to 7th grade in a cop car.”

As for these days, she appears to have moved away from modeling and solely focusing on her position at Pinpoint Properties.

“Property Management has always been an interest of hers as she is passionate about taking care of her clients and their beautiful homes,” one of the companies said on the website.

Photo Credit: Kevin C. Cox/Paul Archuleta/ Getty